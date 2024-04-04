TV Personality's Estranged Husband Missing for Two Months

TV personality and entrepreneur Hannon Bothma (left) and his estranged husband , Julius Swart (right), have had a difficult start to the year. 59-year-old Swart was missing for two months, leaving his family and friends reeling with anxiety about where he was and what could possibly have happened to him in the massive metropolis of Johannesburg . He and Bothma married in 2018 and then announced their separation in February 2022.
At this point Swart withdrew from public life, and from his loved ones, prompting his Glam Guru ex to report a missing person case on 5 February at Bramley Police Station. Apparently, Bothma had made several failed attempts to get hold of him until he became really worried and went to the police. A post shared on the Facebook page The Pink Ladies confirmed that Swart has been missing since January 23, having disappeared without a trace in Bramley, Johannesbur
TV Personality Entrepreneur Hannon Bothma Estranged Husband Julius Swart Missing Person Johannesburg
