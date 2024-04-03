Julius Swart Found After Being Reported Missing

Julius Swart, Glam guru Hannon Bothma's estranged husband, was found after he was reported as missing. Swart was found last Friday afternoon in the Sandton area, according to Detective Sergeant Phillip Munyai from the Bramley police station. "Somebody said there was a person who looks like . So, when we got there to verify, we found that it was him," said Munyai.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future.

News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.April Fool's Day: Popular brands pulled off some epic pranks - like zero-gravity cabins, sour cream sodaThis Toyota is the best new car deal in the world - right nowA new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fouri

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News24 / 🏆 4. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Co-owner of Hannon and alienated husband of Glam Guru FOUNDJulius Swart, co-owner of the trademark Hannon and alienated husband of the Glam Guru Hannon Bothma, has been FOUND.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Priority Escapes ‘holiday swindler’: More cases opened against Francois SwartA man who has been dubbed the holiday swindler now has even more cases against him, after he’s been accused of defrauding several prospective holidaymakers.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

'We are a better ball-playing team': Confident Swart certain Banyana can swat Super Falcons'We are a better ball-playing team': Confident Swart certain Banyana can swat Super Falcons

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Co-owner of Hannon and alienated husband of Glam Guru MISSINGJulius Swart, co-owner of the trademark Hannon and alienated husband of the Glam Guru Hannon Bothma, is missing.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Julius Malema Encourages South Africans To Make More Babies, SA DismayedThe Economic Freedom Fighters' leader Julius Malema encouraged South Africans to make more babies as he plans to increase childrens' grant if elected.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Debunked: Julius Malema’s manifesto launch speech claiming ‘nothing has changed since 1994’As the EFF unveiled its 2024 election manifesto, Malema was keen to highlight the failures of the current government. Africa Check had a closer look at his claims.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »