FF+ Focused on Wooing Coloured Voters in Western Cape

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+)'s Western Cape premier candidate, Corne Mulder, said his party was more focused than ever on wooing coloured voters to the party. As the biggest voting bloc in the province, Mulder said that political players who don’t have buy-in from coloured communities don’t stand much chance of success at the ballot box .

Five years ago, the party recruited former Cape Town mayor and Western Cape premier, Peter Marais, to return to politics, as well as convinced former provincial police commissioner, Lennit Max, to join its ranks in efforts to make inroads in these communities. Veteran member of Parliament, Mulder, said his party was working hard to address the social issues which particularly plague coloured communities in the Western Cape, including gang violence and drugs. "The fact that I'm the premier candidate as far as that's concerned, I don't think it plays a role because the Freedom Front Plus is very serious that we are also a non-racial party.

FF+ Western Cape Coloured Voters Political Players Ballot Box Social Issues Gang Violence Drugs

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ewnupdates / 🏆 30. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FF Plus MP Corné Mulder named as candidate for Western Cape PremierFF Plus MP Corne Mulder and premier candidate in the Western Cape says there will be a coalition government in the Western Cape.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Cape Town at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Cape Town at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

FFP names Corne Mulder as Western Cape premier candidateThe Freedom Front Plus (FFP) has chosen Corne Mulder, a long-serving Member of Parliament (MP), as the party's premier candidate in the Western Cape for the May 29 elections.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

Technical Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Weather update: Severe thunderstorm warning in Northern Cape and Western Cape, brace for floodingFind out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »