FF+ Focused on Wooing Coloured Voters in Western Cape

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+)'s Western Cape premier candidate, Corne Mulder, said his party was more focused than ever on wooing coloured voters to the party. As the biggest voting bloc in the province, Mulder said that political players who don’t have buy-in from coloured communities don’t stand much chance of success at the ballot box .
Five years ago, the party recruited former Cape Town mayor and Western Cape premier, Peter Marais, to return to politics, as well as convinced former provincial police commissioner, Lennit Max, to join its ranks in efforts to make inroads in these communities. Veteran member of Parliament, Mulder, said his party was working hard to address the social issues which particularly plague coloured communities in the Western Cape, including gang violence and drugs. "The fact that I'm the premier candidate as far as that's concerned, I don't think it plays a role because the Freedom Front Plus is very serious that we are also a non-racial party.
FF+ Western Cape Coloured Voters Political Players Ballot Box Social Issues Gang Violence Drugs
