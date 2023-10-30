The Boks’ real gift to South Africa is leadership

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth pose with the Webb Ellis Cup during the South Africa Winners Portrait shoot after the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

But this post is not just to say thank you to our heroes, but to explain why the Springboks and SA rugby give us a huge moment of reflection, and then to move forward with more purpose to build the country we all deserve.

Yet, national intolerance of needless failure is so important. I am not a big rugby fan but I like watching the Springboks because they fight for every ball and inch. Even when they lose, I almost never doubt their willingness to proverbially die in battle. Although disappointed, my sense of loyalty remains strong because I am primarily proud of their fighting spirit, not just their victories. headtopics.com

Third, South Africa really can come right. I remember a time when there was just one player who was not white in the starting 15, the late Chester Williams, a left wing. Over time, it became generally accepted that black players could only play on the wing and backline, not anywhere else.

It proves that it is much less the talk of non-racialism that matters, but the effort we put in to deliver the fruits of that project. Rugby is not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but the makeup of the squad and starting 15 shows what happens when we put in the work to give effect to what we say we believe in. headtopics.com

By far one of the most outstanding lessons for me, personally, has been that every centimetre gained, tackle and ankle tap matters, from the first minute to the last. Every member of the team matters, all the way to the person who prepares the team kit for the day, or the team physician. All of these people did their absolute best, and that is why today we are proud to be South African, and to be African.

