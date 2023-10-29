Boks’ World Cup triumph ‘for the fans, for South Africa,’ says Nienaber

The departing Bok boss also paid tribute to his All Blacks opposite, Ian Foster, calling him 'an exceptional human being'.

Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa celebrates with the South African flag following their victory against New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Imagesafter they triumphed 12-11 in a brutally tough World Cup final against the All Blacks at the Stade de France on Saturday night.

Nienaber, who was defence coach under SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus when the Boks won the title in Japan in 2019, was able to end off his four-year stint as head coach on a massive high, with him now moving on to the head coaching role at Irish giants Leinster.“Relief is probably the first word that comes to mind, in the sense of the special group of players we have. As a management and leadership group we always thought ‘we can’t mess this up’,” said Nienaber after the match. headtopics.com

“From 2018 (when the current Bok management group got together) we thought we had the ability to win the 2023 World Cup. (The win in) 2019 was probably something that hopped on along the way, but it is a relief for the players, they were good enough to do that.”Nienaber went on to explain how important the win was for South Africa as a whole: “This is probably for our fans and for South Africa. I wish I could show you the amount of messages we have received and what is going on in South Africa.

“We have 62 million people united, opening up communities to allow people to watch, an entrance fee of whatever they wanted to donate. “People have bought green T-shirts for everyone. We felt every single bit of energy they gave us and in the last three games, all one-point victories that drove us.”Nienaber also had a kind word for All Blacks coach Ian Foster, who had a difficult four years in charge of his team that almost saw him replaced last year, only for New Zealand rugby to back him until the end of the World Cup, with Scott Robinson now taking over. headtopics.com

Rugby World Cup final: Must-visit fan parks to watch New Zealand vs South AfricaRugby World Cup final: Must-visit fan parks to watch New Zealand vs South Africa Read more ⮕

Markram fires as South Africa edge Pakistan in World Cup thriller - SABC NewsAiden Markram fires as South Africa edge Pakistan in World Cup thriller. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final: South Africa v New Zealand — LIVEThe Springboks and All Blacks clash in the Rugby World Cup final for 2023 at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. Read more ⮕

People of South Africa, thank you so much – World Cup winning captain Siya KolisiSpringbok captain Siya Kolisi said that the Boks were inspired to make history on Saturday night by the people of South Africa. Read more ⮕

South Africa vs New Zealand: Springboks dubbed 'Kings of Rugby' after defending World Cup titleSouth Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup for a historic fourth time. They beat New Zealand in a thrilling match at the Stade de France in Paris. Read more ⮕

Springboks thank South Africa for history-making Rugby World Cup victorySpringbok coach Jacques Nienaber and captain Siya Kolisi thanked South Africa for inspiring them to overcome the All Blacks. Read more ⮕