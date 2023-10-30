Parents fear for safety of children at squalid Eastern Cape school

Parents at Mntla Primary School in Khothane village in the remote town of Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape, say they fear for their children’s safety.

The school has two blocks, each with four prefabs. There are 72 learners in grades R to 7. When it’s raining, they use the staff prefab, which is in the best condition, for teaching. Community leader Nowandile Nyalambisa said for the past ten years they have been in and out of the Eastern Cape Department of Education offices in Butterworth (35km away) and its provincial offices in Bhisho (120km away), and the local municipality, begging for a new school.

“I don’t think there are any schools in this province that look like ours. It’s bad. Even the department officials hardly visit this school, because they are ashamed,” she said.Nyalambisa said each year the school uses its maintenance budget to try and fix the classrooms, but it is insufficient. headtopics.com

“I wish you can come here when it’s windy just to see the roof moving and the whole building moving. When it rains water comes in from the ground, besides the leaks from the roof,” she said. “The reason I chose this school was because most teachers, once they see the conditions of this school, they ask for transfers to other schools. I know the community needs this school and I don’t want the school to close. If I had money, I would build it on my own,” she said.

She said the only other primary school in the area is too far away. “The road to that school passes through an open field and bushes. We would be forced to cross the river and that will be very dangerous,” said Zimingo. headtopics.com

