South African pride: Tyla named ‘Rookie of the Month’ by Billboard

She said, “It’s crazy just being a normal girl in South Africa, and then living this dream that I’ve always wanted to live, I used to be so jealous watching all of the American celebrities on TV, like the Kardashians, Adele, Rihanna, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj. I was like, ‘One day, I’m gonna be there.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: Billboard’s Top Global 200 Places Tyla’s ‘Water’ at Number 9, Netizens Proud: “Congratulations Girl”Johannesburg-born Tyla's 'hit song Water' has been placed at number nine on the Billboard Top Global 200 charts giving her another sweet victory.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Tyla Makes History by Becoming the 1st South African Artist To Hit Number 1 in New Zealand Charts'Water' hitmaker Tyla has made history by becoming the first South African to reach number 1 in the Top 40 music charts in New Zealand in this century.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Tenderstem Broccoli: The brand that’s elevating South African palates with a veggie sensation!South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: South african bodybuilder triumphs over injury to win world championshipSouth african bodybuilder triumphs over injury to win world championship

Source: City_Press | Read more »

ITNEWSAFRİCA: Empowering 300,000 South African Youths with AI TrainingAfrica's Technology News Leader

Source: ITNewsAfrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: WIN R5 000: Take The South African’s Reader Survey!The latest instalment of The South African's Reader Survey initiative is here - with a cool R6 000 up for grabs.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »