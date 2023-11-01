HEAD TOPICS

South African pride: Tyla named ‘Rookie of the Month’ by Billboard

TheSAnews

South African singer Tyla has just scored another major title after being named Billboard's Rookie of the month.

She said, “It’s crazy just being a normal girl in South Africa, and then living this dream that I’ve always wanted to live, I used to be so jealous watching all of the American celebrities on TV, like the Kardashians, Adele, Rihanna, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj. I was like, ‘One day, I’m gonna be there.

