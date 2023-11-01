Gullit: Why I Dedicated My Ballon d’Or To Mandela

the late President Mandela was serving his last few years in prison when Gullit won football's most prestigious individual prize, with the Dutch icon looking back on his subsequent meetings with him.Ahead of Monday's Ballon d'Or awards in Paris, Ruud Gullit reminisced over his 1987 Ballon d'Or, which was then awarded to the best players in Europe by a small panel of sports journalists.
He sat down with Laureus Sport to speak on why he dedicated his award to Nelson Mandela and the aftermath of the moment, which included a later meeting with the South African anti-apartheid activist and politician.
"So then when I had the Ballon d'Or and dedicated it to Nelson Mandela, it opened up a lot of things. It became a thing, a huge thing. While it was, for me, something that comes from the heart," said Gullit, who spoke about how his gesture influenced his meeting with Mandela years later.
