BRİEFLYZA: Kaizer Chiefs Fans Stand Behind Interim Coach Cavin Johnson After Golden Arrows 2–1 DefeatLamontville Golden Arrows defeated Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend. Chiefs fans supported interim coach Cavin Johnson despite the loss the team experienced.

THESANEWS: Junior Khanye provides the winning formula for Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs should hire Junior Khanye as a technical consultant, judging by the amount of opinions he provides on the regular.

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs to loan out striker?Kaizer Chiefs management are considering a possible loan move for one of their talented strikers. Therefore, he could be heading out of Naturena.

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs: Njabulo Blom set for famous return to Naturena?Kaizer Chiefs fan-favourite Njabulo Blom could be making his way back to Naturena if everything goes according to plan.

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs consider emergency loan signing?Kaizer Chiefs are preparing a surprise loan move for former midfielder Njabulo Blom. What are the details of a potential deal?

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs star suspended for Cape Town City clashKaizer Chiefs will be without an influential star for their next league encounter, against Cape Town Spurs. Blessing in disguise though?

