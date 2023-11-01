Rugby fans, here are the details and routes of the Boks’ trophy tour

The Boks also went back-to-back after winning the title in Japan in 2019, with Siya Kolisi the captain on both occasions.The Bok players and coaching staff, together with the most sought-after prize in the game, the Webb Ellis Cup, will get their Gauteng trip under way at 9am on Thursday, from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The open top bus will then head in an easterly direction towards Loftus Versfeld before heading west to take in the Pretoria CBD. The Boks will then transfer to Johannesburg, where they are due to start at 2pm at No 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein before crossing the Nelson Mandela Bridge and then heading to Soweto.

The Gauteng tour will conclude when the Boks arrive at FNB Stadium at approximately 3.45pm – entry is free and tickets are available fromOn Friday, the Springboks will be in Cape Town, where a big crowd is expected at the Grand Parade adjacent to City Hall, where they are expected to appear at 11.30am.

The bus trip will start shortly after 12pm and will take in the Cape Town CBD, and from 2.30pm they are scheduled to drive through Langa and Bonteheuwel before heading back to the city centre at around 5.30pm.

The Boks will transfer to KwaZulu-Natal early on Saturday morning for their tour starting at the Garden Court Hotel in Umhlanga at approximately 9.30am, heading towards the Durban City Hall and finally uShaka Marine World, where they are expected at around 1.45pm.

The final leg will be in East London on Sunday, starting and finishing at the Garden Court Hotel from 10am until approximately 2pm.Details on the routes will be posted on the Springboks’ social media channels, as well as updates where necessary, as all the routes and timings are subject to change.

