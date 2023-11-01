PICS: LaConco gushes over ‘tall’ Boks at OR Tambo

In the first slide, LaConco is dressed in tight black Nike pants, a green Nike South Africa tracksuit top and black Crocs boots outside the terminals of the airport, smiling brightly for the camera.The second slide, where Conco posed with Retshegofaditswe ‘Tshego’ Nché, commonly referred to as Ox Nché had one of her followers mesmerized.

However, while LaConco and Ox make a dashing couple in the photograph, the rugby player has been in a committed relationship for six years with his high school sweetheart Katya Kuropas. Instagram user Tumie Bliss Modise couldn’t help but express her amazement at how tall the rugby players are., Mark Alexander on Tuesday announced that the Springboks will embark on a four-day rugby tour “to convey the team’s appreciation and proudly showcase the trophy as it embarks on another four-year journey in South Africa.”

The trophy tour will kick off this Thursday in Johannesburg, Soweto, and Pretoria. The Boks will also be travelling to Cape Town and Durban to thanks their fans. Details around dates and venues for these cities will be announced in due course, a statement from SA Rugby read.Boks can shine again in 2027, but SA Rugby must hold on to Rassie Erasmus

