Boks can shine again in 2027, but SA Rugby must hold on to Rassie Erasmus

And while there are many in the rugby world, including at the game’s headquarters in London who do not approve of Erasmus and his unorthodox and unconventional ways of thinking and doing, there are also many who rate him highly and want him in their camp, on their side.

Erasmus is a proven winner, and you can be sure the likes of Ireland and England, and maybe some other big unions, perhaps Australia even, would be willing to pay top dollar to get Erasmus leading their national team.

Heck, even the outspoken and highly critical Clive Woodward, who hardly had a good word to say about the Boks during the recent World Cup, has now punted Erasmus for England rugby’s top job, calling his rugby thinking “genius”.

