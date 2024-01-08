President Lula Marks Anniversary of Far-Right Riots in Brazil

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will mark the first anniversary of the far-right riots in Brazil with a ceremony in Congress. The riots, which took place on January 8, 2023, saw supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro storming Congress, the presidential palace, and the Supreme Court. Lula will convene a meeting with political leaders to discuss the 'coup attempt' and declare 'democracy unbowed.' However, Bolsonaro's absence undermines Lula's message of unity.
