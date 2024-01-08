HEAD TOPICS

President Lula Marks Anniversary of Far-Right Riots in Brazil

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will commemorate the first anniversary of the far-right riots in Brazil with a ceremony in Congress. The riots, led by supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, saw the storming of key government buildings. Lula will discuss the 'coup attempt' and emphasize the resilience of democracy, although Bolsonaro's absence weakens the message of unity.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will mark the first anniversary of the far-right riots in Brazil with a ceremony in Congress. The riots, which took place on January 8, 2023, saw supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro storming Congress, the presidential palace, and the Supreme Court. Lula will convene a meeting with political leaders to discuss the 'coup attempt' and declare 'democracy unbowed.' However, Bolsonaro's absence undermines Lula's message of unity.

