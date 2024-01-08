TV Drama Generates Sympathy for Wrongly Convicted Subpostmasters

Public anger is mounting over what has been described as Britain's biggest ever miscarriage of justice that saw hundreds of subpostmasters wrongly convicted of theft because of a computer software glitch. Now, a TV drama telling the story of the subpostmasters' ordeal at the hands of their own employer has generated a wave of sympathy for the victims.

Following the broadcast, a petition calling for former Post Office boss Paula Vennells to be stripped of an honour she received from Queen Elizabeth II has garnered more than a million signatures





brieflyza » / 🏆 10. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unique Entertainment and Movie Screenings in Cape TownEnjoy unique entertainment in Cape Town with movie screenings set against beautiful locations. Weekday screenings at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden and Central Park, and weekend screenings at vineyards in Paarl, Franschhoek, Stellenbosch, and Somerset West. Also, learn about an animated heist comedy film, a comedy-drama set in 2022, and a romantic drama dance film from 1987.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

Oppenheimer wins big at awards ceremonyThe film 'Oppenheimer' won five prizes at an awards ceremony, including best drama and best director for Christopher Nolan. The film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a scientist who felt guilt despite his loyalty to his country. The movie was praised as a masterpiece by the actors and producer.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

John Wall's Tattoos: The Story Behind His Body ArtDiscover the significance of John Wall's tattoos and the story behind his body art, which reflects his motivations and personal journey. Find out how many tattoos he has and what they symbolize.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Migration: A Perfect Animation for the Holiday SeasonMigration is the latest animation from Illumination, known for their success with Minions. It tells the story of a family of Mallard ducks who consider migrating to Jamaica as a call to adventure. With crisp visuals and a decent story, it is the perfect movie for the holiday season.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Life in the Platteland: A Journey of AdaptationThis is the story of how everything played out after moving to the Platteland nine years ago. The article highlights the birth of the Cradock Dinner Club and the journey of adapting to life in a small town.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Bungie's Lightfall Expansion Falls Short in StorytellingThis year Steam fell prey to the Spotify Effect. Valve released Steam Year in Review and Destiny is the only game I have played every month in 2023. The expectations of millions of players were pinned on Bungie’s shoulders and while there were some wins, by all accounts, this year was terrible for the developer. The expansion introduced a new sub-class in Strand, which launched in a decent state. Unfortunately, Bungie missed the mark in the story for Lightfall. Sloppy jokes pervaded the dialogue of what was meant to be a rather grave matter. This was a miss that stung.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »