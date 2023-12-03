Political Violence in South Africa: Hopes and Promises Shattered

Thirty years after the transition from apartheid to a democratic South Africa, Fergal Keane returns to a country experiencing increasing political violence in a key region to see what happened to the hopes and promises of a better nation. Thembinkosi Lombo may not have known the man who gunned him down - but he may well have known the person who ordered the hit.

The 35-year-old local councillor from South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) was shot dead in Greytown in the eastern coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal last year.His mother Lindeni Lombo, 75, tells us she believes the assassination was an inside job. "He did tell me that from time to time there were cars that were suspicious that would follow him around," she says. "My son told me that within the ANC there was some rivalry - those who were anti- and those who were pro-him." A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in March last yea





