EasyEquities faces challenges as retail inflows decline

The underlying reasons for EasyEquities’s contentious implementation of an ‘effective’ R25 monthly platform fee for non-regular investors from November are now clear. In parent JSE-listed Purple Group’s financial results for the year to August (released at the very last moment after the market closed on Thursday), many operating metrics simply do not look great.
ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Read: Uproar as EasyEquities introduces convoluted monthly platform fee Retail inflows on the platform are down 28% year-on-year, a trend that started at the end of 2022 already and that, seemingly, has moderated between March and August. In the first six months, net deposits from retail clients were down by over a third (34%, versus 21% in the second six months)! Quite what the picture looks like post-August, in an environment of interest rates at multi-year highs and anaemic economic growth, will only be seen next year, but it’s unlikely to be pretty. The problem for the platform is that deposits drive revenu
