Durban prepares for holiday season with festive season preparations

With holidaymakers due to descend on popular beaches in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape during the holiday season, officials 'pull out all the stops’. Durban has opted for a less theatrical approach to attracting visitors to Surf City for the December holidays – unlike last year, when eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda donned a pair of baggies and swimming goggles, and leapt into the sea in front of media cameras to “prove” just how clean the water was.
But the city still put on a show this week, with Kaunda returning to the beachfront to announce details of the city’s festive season preparations for holidaymakers. For a few hours, this was probably the safest place to be in South Africa – with the men and women in blue from eThekwini Metropolitan Police vastly outnumbering early-morning strollers along the southern section of Durban’s 8km beachfront promenad
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PICS: Durban Tourism gives Gauteng a taste of a sizzling summer holiday in DurbanDurban Tourism has launched the Durban Sizzling Summer Campaign to promote Durban as a tourist destination for the festive season
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »
Frogfoot acquires two coastal fibre networksThe acquired operators have passed about 8,000 premises with fibre connectivity, including households in Belville, Hermanus, Mossel Bay, Paarl, and Stellenbosch.
Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »
Muizenberg coastal walkway and St James Tidal Pool repairs are underwayThe City's coastal management division is set to initiate a renovation project for the seaside pathway between Muizenberg and St James this week. This project will also cover targeted repairs to the St James Tidal Pool.
Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »
South Africa's coastal harmony: Striking a sustainable balance between nature and tourismSouth Africa's coastal harmony: Striking a sustainable balance between nature and tourism
Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »
Five fun, family-friendly things to do in coastal Ramsgate, KwaZulu-NatalAlong KZN’s beautiful south coast, travellers can find the beautiful town of Ramsgate. Here are five things to do in the area…
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Weather update: Rain forecast for coastal areas, thunderstorms in parts of Northern CapeMpumalanga weather: Morning fog on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the east.
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »