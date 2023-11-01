'No evidence Dr Manamela was involved in Life Esidimeni tragedy' - SABC News

The inquest is taking place in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria where they said the responsibility of identifying and licencing NGOs rested with the district, not the province. But lobby group Section 27 believes that Manamela, along with the former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and the owner of the non-governmental organisation Precious Angels, Ethel Ncube, should be charged with culpable homicide for the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients.

This after the patients were transferred from Life Esidimeni to ill-equipped and unlicensed NGOs in 2016. Manamela’s lawyer Advocate Russell Sibara, however, admitted that his client should have personally inspected all the NGOs.

“It would be quite unfortunate to expect Dr. Manamela as a director to crisscross the whole province auditing NGOs by herself. Even if we were to expect districts to send all documents to Dr Manamela for her to go through each and every document, that would be too much to ask,” adds Sibara.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC NEWS ONLİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Families advocate for prosecution in Life Esidimeni deaths - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Evidence sufficient to prosecute those responsible for Life Esidimeni deaths: Legal representatives.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Justice Moseke, Life Esidimeni Inquiry findings not binding: Lawyers - SABC NewsLawyers for former Gauteng Health managers say Life Esidimeni Inquiry findings are not binding

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Proposed SABC Bill amendments suggest levy to replace TV licences - SABC NewsNew amendments to SABC Bill make provision for household levy to replace TV licences fee.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Israeli forces attack north Gaza's main city from both sides - SABC News Israeli troops and tanks attacked Gaza's main northern city from both sides on Monday.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: ConCourt holds Minister liable for failure to enact corrective law - SABC NewsConCourt holds H. Affairs Minister, Director-General responsible for immigration law failures

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Marshalltown fire inquiry postponed indefinitely - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,The commission of inquiry into the Usindiso Building fire has been postponed due to safety concerns.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »