Zuma's private prosecution case underway in Pietermaritzburg - SABC News

“The Supreme Court of Appeal could not have been clearer that you cannot allow Maughan to appear purportedly as a criminal, they used the word the dock that’s what we are dealing with today. So she has been excused by the Supreme Court of Appeal.”

"Now what has happened to change this is that there is an application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court. This is what has been trotted out as a justification why this order of the SCA should be disregarded, that's really what we are dealing with," says Ngcukaitobi.

