Decision to put Unisa under administration declared unconstitutional - SABC News

Earlier, the Higher Education Department said it was aware of attempts to prevent the newly appointed administrator of Unisa from carrying out his duties.This followed Nzimande’s decision to place the university under administration after reports of an independent assessor who found corruption and maladministration at the institution.

The department’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says, “We’re getting reports that when he was trying to access the university yesterday. There were some attempts to stop him from even entering the university. Knowing him and his capabilities, we know that Prof Rensburg would soldier on and will be able to deal with all these other challenges that are there.”

“Of course, he will be reinforced by a team that will work with him at Unisa and the department as well will always be there to support him as council.” Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC NEWS ONLİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABCNEWS: Sombre news expected in Godongwana's MTBPS - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver a gloomy budget.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Proposed SABC Bill amendments suggest levy to replace TV licences - SABC NewsNew amendments to SABC Bill make provision for household levy to replace TV licences fee.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Nzimande ordered to reverse ‘unlawful’ decision to place Unisa under administrationHigher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has been ordered to retract his decision to place Unisa under administration.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Court orders Nzimande to retract decision to place Unisa under administrationThe decision was handed down at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday morning, following an urgent application by Unisa.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: SA making progress in dealing with corruption: Ramaphosa - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,South Africa is making progress in addressing the many challenges: Ramaphosa

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Matric exams off to a good start: Education Department - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,More than 700 000 learners sat for their first exam, English paper one, across the country.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »