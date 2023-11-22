Nigeria Football Federation Unhappy with National Coach

A Nigeria Football Federation official says the organisation are "not happy" with the job national coach Jose Pesiero is doing, but they lack the funds to terminate his contract. Nigeria have faced harsh criticism from fans and pundits alike after lacklustre performances in their first two qualifiers for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, with worries the Super Eagles could miss out on the finals for a second time running.

Boss Jose Peseiro has come under pressure after failing to get the best out of the vast array of attacking talent at his disposal, but former Nigeria goalkeeper Peter Rufai has urged supporters not to write off the side. "They can surprise us. Football is a crazy sport. I believe they can still turn things around and make Nigerians happy," the 60-year-old, who played at the 1994 and 1998 World Cup finals, told BBC Sport Africa. The Super Eagles missed out on a ticket to the 2022 World Cup following a play-off defeat by West African rivals Ghana on away goals





