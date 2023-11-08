Crypto Exchange CEO Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges

When his rival Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire collapsed a year ago, Zhao, or “CZ” as his fans call him, was in the middle of it all, yanking his money in a very public way and helping trigger the ultimately fatal run on the firms. Years earlier he claimed the company’s headquarters was wherever he happened to be, a thinly veiled salvo against regulators trying to nail down jurisdiction.

And this March, when US regulators charged Zhao and his firm, Binance Holdings, with violating US securities laws, his on-line response was “4,” which is Zhao code for dismissing something as unworthy of his attention. On Tuesday, though, Zhao cut a very different image in a Seattle courtroom. Dressed in dark suit and pale blue tie before a federal judge, he pleaded guilty to criminal charges for anti-money laundering and US sanctions violations, including allowing transactions with Hamas and other terrorist groups, under a sweeping deal with the Justice department designed to keep the biggest crypto exchange operatin





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, other exchange leaders at risk of Brazil indictmentBinance’s Brazil unit is already facing a CVM probe related to its sale of derivatives.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Big move for Bitcoin payments in South AfricaLocal crypto exchange VALR has partnered with Visa to expand crypto payments in South Africa.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

FTX is negotiating with three bidders to restart crypto exchange'We are engaging with multiple parties every day,' Cofsky said, without disclosing the names of the bidders.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Visa and crypto exchange VALR announce South African partnershipVALR and Visa have announced a partnership for cryptocurrency card payment products.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Crypto exchange VALR to partner with VisaIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Binance to halt new UK customers from using crypto exchangeAfter a partnership with a third party to approve communications on its platform under new local rules was terminated by the country’s watchdog.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »