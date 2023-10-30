Ethiopian Football Federation's International Liaison Aims for World Cup Qualification

Yohanes Zewdu, also known as 'Johnny Vegas', is working as the international liaison and strategic advisor for the Ethiopian Football Federation. He aims to promote Ethiopian football and attract investments to develop the sport in the country. Zewdu, who has a remarkable journey from growing up in Addis Ababa to becoming a lifestyle fixer for sporting superstars, believes that Ethiopia has a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

