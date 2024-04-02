Mfundo Vilakazi's Rise to Fame and National Team Selection

Mfundo Vilakazi, also known as 'Obrigado', has gained popularity after his impressive performance at the Philly's Games two years ago. He has now been promoted to play for the South Africa U20 national team, which came as a surprise to him.

Vilakazi expresses how his life has changed and how people in his community now recognize and praise him.

