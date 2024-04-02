Aphelele Fassi's Test Cap Drought

Aphelele Fassi has always been regarded as one of the most talented players in South African rugby, although during his career to date, the talented utility back has featured in just three Tests for the Springboks. Fassi started two Springbok games on the wing in 2021, scoring a try in each one, but he last played an international game against Wales in 2022., his introduction at international level came in the less familiar position out wide.

Fassi is now 26 years old, and considering how highly rated he has been from a young age, many might have expected him to have many more Test caps to his name by now. In recent times there has been a suggestion that the Springbok coaches have been looking for increased consistency in defence for Fassi to be regarded as more of a complete player who can be considered once again for national honour

