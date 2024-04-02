CemAir Introduces No-Toilet Policy on Smaller Commercial Flights

CemAir has introduced a no-toilet policy on its smaller commercial flights which usually last for almost two hours. Passengers are warned to use the airport toilets before boarding. The airline operates 26 aircraft from OR Tambo airport and is popular for safari destinations. CEO Miles van der Molen states that encouraging passengers to plan their needs before flying has been successful, but some passengers are forced to relieve themselves into a bottle in front of others.

Female flyers find it even more embarrassing and torturous. Passengers can receive a full refund if they wish to cancel due to the no-toilet policy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TV Host Shamiso Joins YFM After the CemAir Flight Drama, SA Congratulates Her: “This Is Huge”MTV Base TV host Shamiso Mosaka has joined the biggest youth radio station, YFM, as a co-host of their new show, which will air every Saturday from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

WATCH: Witnesses on Fly CemAir say Shamiso was ‘unfairly’ thrown OUTWitnesses who were on the Fly CemAir flight with TV personality, Shamiso Mosaka are advising South Africans to never book with the airline.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

What the law says: Fly CemAir threw Shamiso out?Witnesses who were with Shamiso Mosaka on Fly CemAir flight are are criticising the airline. But what does the law say?

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

CemAir claps back at Shamiso: ‘Unruly and abusive’ [watch]CemAir are looking into prosecuting Shamiso Mosaka, whom they've labelled 'unruly', after a video of her being kicked off went viral.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

WATCH: MTV base host Shamiso thrown off flight, CemAir says ‘matter has been distorted’CemAir denied racial profiling and accused Shamiso of being 'unruly and abusive'.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

‘Defending racism’: Somizi, celebs clap back at CemAir statementWas Shamiso discriminated against during her Fly CemAir flight? These celebs - including Somizi - have clapped back at the airline...

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »