‘Maybe his uncle lives in his pocket’: Questions over shack keys in Senzo Meyiwa trial

A police officer was grilled on how him and his colleagues gained entry into the shack of one of the accused in theThe state’s latest witness, Constable Jabulani Buthelezi, took the stand in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where he testified about his involvement in the arrest of accused one Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

In his evidence-in-chief, Buthelezi indicated that he arrested Sibiya, who did not show any resistance, alongside two other officers at a house in Tembisa onThe Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer testified that Sibiya was read rights, handcuffed and then proceeded to the suspect’s place to get his identity document.

Buthelezi had told the court that he a “tactical takedown,” whereby they used an “authoritative” voice, telling the men to lie down. “This tactical takedown, you said the purpose of it is to confuse the suspect. In terms of its practicality, how long does this confusion function on the suspect? Does it have an element of feeling fear?” Mngomezulu asked Buthelezi.

“Well it goes according to a person. Some are not frightened, they just stare at you. I wouldn’t say I am an expert on whether a person feels fear or not,” the witness replied.The EMPD officer explained that the purpose of the tactic was to get a suspect to follow instructions.“My instructions are that you lifted him up using those handcuffs,” Mngomezulu said.“It is a lie. Had we tried to do that he was going to be injured.

“After you went to the place he resides and you did not find his uncle then you took him to Lethabong. My instruction is that that’s when you assaulted him. After Lethabong, accused number one messed up himself and that’s the reason for you to take him to his place to change his clothes,” the advocate put it to the officer.Buthelezi had testified that Sibiya had asked to change his clothes during his arrest.

