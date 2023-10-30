Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop denies accused was electrocuted during alleged assault

A trial-within-a-trial is taking place in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.murder trial has stressed that he has no knowledge about an accused’s claims of assault and torture as the defence continued to test his evidence.

A trial-within-a-trial is taking place to determine the admissibility of confession statements, pointing out and warning statements by the five accused men in the main trial.Last week, Jonathan vehemently denied being involved or witnessing any assaults on accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, and accused two, Bongani Ntanzi, as claimed by the defence.Evidence put before the court has revealed that the accused confessed to their alleged involvement in the 2014 murder of Meyiwa.

Mngomezulu put it to Jonathan that the first time he met Ntanzi was when the accused was beaten up in the company of Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane – and police officers called Mabena and Buthelezi. According to Mngomezulu, Ntanzi was on his way from Soweto to Alberton when the police stopped next to a filling station where he was beaten up and choked by the officers. headtopics.com

“You then pushed the front seat back towards the accused, pressed him very hard on his knees with the seat and at that moment Mabena was putting a grey plastic over his face while Buthelezi was blocking the accused from getting out of the motor vehicle,” he said on Monday.The witness also dismissed Mngomezulu’s allegation that Ntanzi was also assaulted in the presence of the lead investigator in Meyiwa’s killing, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, at a dumping site.

