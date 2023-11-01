HEAD TOPICS

60 homes destroyed, 200 people left homeless in Langa fire

The humanitarian aid group, Gift of the Givers, says that over 60 informal structures have been gutted in blaze in Joe Slovo in Langa.

"Gift of the Givers were called in the early hours of the morning by community members and the local councillor of Joe Slovo in Langa, informing us of a fire currently happening in the location. Our teams are currently on the ground doing assessments."

