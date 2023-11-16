Long Wait for Housing in South Africa

The RDP scheme was introduced by the new ANC national government after the fall of apartheid to address racial imbalances in access to housing, clean running water and sanitation. Sizakele Mngomezulu, who lives in Johannesburg’s Alexandra township, was one of the first people to apply for a house in 1996 at the Region E walk-in centre on 8th Avenue.

“I remember we had to wake up at 2am to avoid the long queues and we all had hope that the dream of owning our own houses would come true,” she told the“When the process was done we were told to wait and, yes, I have been waiting for almost 30 year

