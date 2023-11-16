Zimbabwe Urged to Address Escalating Cases of Abductions and Killings

ZIMBABWEAN authorities must urgently address the escalating cases of abductions, arbitrary detention, torture and killings of opposition political activists and human rights defenders, Amnesty International, Southern Defenders and Human Rights Watch have said in a statement. Masaya was allegedly abducted together with fellow opposition member Jeffrey Kalosi on November 11, 2023 during a door-to-door campaign in Mabvuku-Tafara constituency in preparation for December 9 by-elections.

Kalosi was said to have been severely assaulted and dumped hours later at Chabwino farm not far from where Tapfumanei's body was discovered. No perpetrators have been brought to book yet with police indicating investigations are underway. In a statement on Tuesday, the human rights defenders urged the Zimbabwean authorities to urgently take effective measures to prevent these grave human rights violations and bring those responsible to justice

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.