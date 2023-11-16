GWM Introduces Ora as South Africa's Cheapest Electric Vehicle

GWM has officially introduced the Ora as South Africa's cheapest new all-electric vehicle, undercutting the Mini Cooper SE. The Ora 03, based on the Ora Funky Cat, starts at R686 950 and goes up to R835 950 for the top-spec GT. Many people find it hard to justify spending over R500 000 on an electric vehicle that was supposed to be priced at R300 000 to be affordable. With a large number of unemployed and minimum wage earners in South Africa, only a small elite can afford the Ora.

