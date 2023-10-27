Locations, attire, food and music: Tips to make the Rugby World Cup final memorable

Sports history will soon be made as the South African and New Zealand rugby teams get set to face off in the Rugby World Cup final, which hasn't happened since 1995 when the Springboks won their first tournament title.

If you are heading out this weekend to watch the game, here are some tips to make the outing extra special and boost the World Cup spirit.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

A new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie. The newsletter will serve as a guide for those who make wine, those who want to learn more about wine, and those who simply just love wine.

Read more:

News24 »

World Rugby rankings: No 1 spot up for grabs in Rugby World Cup finalThere was no change at the top of the World Rugby rankings after the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-finals. Take a look. Read more ⮕

World Rugby changes open pathway for smaller nations - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,World Rugby announces a series of radical changes hailed as 'most significant development' in rugby Read more ⮕

SA Rugby delighted with three nominations at World Rugby AwardsSA Rugby president Mark Alexander has applauded Jacques Nienaber, Eben Etzebeth and Manie Libbok for their World Rugby Awards nominations. Read more ⮕

Statement wars: SA Rugby’s classy response to England Rugby’s antagonistic stanceSA Rugby and the Springboks counter RFU and England's statement with their own in which they welcome World Rugby's investigative outcome. Read more ⮕

England pick Tom Curry and hand veterans final hurrah for Rugby World Cup bronze finalManu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs will start Friday's Rugby World Cup third place playoff in what could be their final England appearances. Read more ⮕

Cake-loving Nche hopes for sweet success in Rugby World Cup finalAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕