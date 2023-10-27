Load shedding on FRIDAY – Here is the updated schedule

said due to sufficient generation capacity including emergency reserves, expected units to be returned to service as well as anticipated lower demand into the weekend, load shedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Sunday.” Eskom will continue to monitor the power system and publish the week ahead outlook on Sunday. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur.”

Due to sufficient generation capacity including emergency reserves, expected units to be returned to service as well as anticipated lower demand into the weekend, loadshedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Sunday. Eskom…Electric surges are one of the biggest causes of damage to equipment during a power outage. Installing a surge protection device can help minimise some damage in unforeseen situations.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Eskom load shedding schedule – WEDNESDAYEskom has declared the suspension of load shedding until 16:00 on Wednesday due to sufficient emergency generation reserves. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Eskom load shedding schedule [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of Eskom has declared the suspension of load shedding until 16:00 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Eskom extends load shedding suspension – with a warningEskom is taking things day-by-day, announcing that load shedding will be suspended for another 24 hours – but we’re not in the clear. Read more ⮕

Eskom further suspends load shedding citing 'adequate emergency reserves'The power utility cited adequate emergency reserves despite the generation fleet being relatively constrained. Read more ⮕

Eskom load shedding scheduleEskom has declared the suspension of load shedding until 16:00 on Thursday due to sufficient emergency generation reserves. Read more ⮕

Good news … Eskom suspends load shedding until SundayEskom said it will keep the public informed if there are any change to the load shedding status and schedule Read more ⮕