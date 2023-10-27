Transnet's ambitious recovery plan: Boost volumes, narrow losses in just 6 months

Transnet's new recovery plan promises to boost delivered volumes in just six short months, translating into a narrowed annual loss for the group's current financial year.

In a briefing on Thursday, marking the new Transnet board's first 100 days in office, chairperson Andile Sangqu presented the new recovery plan, the primary focus of which is to develop tactical initiatives to drive volume recovery and enhance rail and port operations at the troubled SOE.

Transnet has moved 76 million tonnes in the first six months of this financial year, and forecasts 141 million tonnes in volume delivery if nothing is done.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire. headtopics.com

This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Transnet to lean on Treasury for R100bn turnaround planTransnet to lean on Treasury for R100bn turnaround plan Read more ⮕

South Africa: Over U.S.$5,2 Billion Needed For Transnet's Turnaround PlanTransnet, a pipeline, rail, and port enterprise owned by the South African government, is asking Treasury for more than U.S.$5,2 million (R100 billion) over the course of the next two years, according to Engineering News. The U.S.$5,2 million comprises a proposal that the Treasury assume responsibility for at least U.S. Read more ⮕

Gordhan promises 'intolerance' when it comes to Transnet's poor performanceTransnet is currently in crisis mode, after an exodus of top executives like former CEO Portia Derby, and freight rail subsidiary chief executive Siza Mzimela, earlier this month. Read more ⮕

State of Transnet Ports raised in Parliament - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,ACDP Leader Kenneth Meshoe raised concern about the state of Transport Ports Read more ⮕

Belastingbetalers gaan hoes as Transnet sy sin kryProf. Jan Havenga – Universiteit van Stellenbosch Read more ⮕

- Gordhan hits back at accusations of meddling at Transnet, Eskom'I'm not going anywhere' - Gordhan hits back at accusations of meddling at Transnet, Eskom Read more ⮕