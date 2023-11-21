Liberty Two Degrees delists from JSE following buyout deal

Real estate investment trust (Reit) Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) has delisted from the JSE following a buyout deal by majority shareholder Liberty Group. L2D is now owned by Standard Bank Group, as Liberty Group is one of the bank's subsidiaries. L2D CEO Amelia Beattie discusses the group's future after exiting the JSE.
