SENS announcements | Archive and search

TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LIMITED – Distribution of Notice of AGM, Annual Integrated Report for the period ended 30 June 2023 and Bidvestco AFSEOH HOLDINGS LIMITEDCASHBUILD LIMITED – Integrated Annual Report 2023, No Change Statement, Notice of AGM and publication of B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report – Montauk Renewables Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

TEXTON PROPERTY FUND LIMITED – Distribution of Notice of AGM, Annual Integrated Report for the period ended 30 June 2023 and Bidvestco AFSEOH HOLDINGS LIMITEDCASHBUILD LIMITED – Integrated Annual Report 2023, No Change Statement, Notice of AGM and publication of B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report – Montauk Renewables Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ETSASOL LIMITED

South Africa Headlines Read more: Moneyweb »

KZN mourns loss of beloved retired SAPS K9, Search & Rescue heroRetired SAPS K9 member Lieuntenant Jack Haskins has been remembered as an impactful hero who saved many lives during his career. Read more ⮕

One small South African tech company delivered 40% returnWhile many companies listed on the JSE had a tough year, one South African tech stock produced price returns of over 40%. Read more ⮕

KZN mourns loss of beloved retired SAPS K9, Search & Rescue heroRetired SAPS K9 member Lieuntenant Jack Haskins has been remembered as an impactful hero who saved many lives during his career. Read more ⮕

Directors Dealings | Archive and searchSearch directors' dealings of JSE listed companies by date or company name. Read more ⮕