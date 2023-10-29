Company stats

Subscribe now and get full access to our trusted journalism and invaluable market indicators and data tools.

Subscribe now and get full access to our trusted journalism and invaluable market indicators and data tools.

South Africa Headlines Read more: Moneyweb »

SENS announcements | Archive and searchSearch Sens announcements of JSE-listed companies and download Sens PDFs. Read more ⮕

ETF/ETN SearchIndex of ETF and ETNs listed on the JSE. Read more ⮕

Eskom looking to build a new corporate identity for the company and its subsidiariesEskom looking to build a new corporate identity for the company and its subsidiaries Read more ⮕

Malawi: Minister Confident About Salima Sugar CompanyMinister of Agriculture Sam Dalitso Kawale has expressed optimism in the future of the Salima Sugar Company Limited (SSCL). Read more ⮕

Sand mining company appeals refusal of water licenceA campaign to preserve the Philippi Horticultural Area says the silica mine will impact food security and the Cape Flats Aquifer. Read more ⮕

One small South African tech company delivered 40% returnWhile many companies listed on the JSE had a tough year, one South African tech stock produced price returns of over 40%. Read more ⮕