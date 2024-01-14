LG Unveils New Vision and Exhibition Theme for CES 2024

LG held a press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, to introduce its new vision and exhibition theme for CES 2024. CEO William Cho emphasized the company's goal to transform into a Smart Life Solution Company by expanding its business into diverse spaces including mobility, commercial, and virtual. LG aims to improve the customer experience by focusing on five key elements: Care, Connectivity, Customisation, Servitisation, and Sustainability.

The company sees AI as a crucial enabler of success and aims to demonstrate its tangible benefits in the real world





