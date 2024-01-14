Fox News Exploits Taylor Swift's Fame with Conspiracy Theory

A Fox News host suggested this week that Taylor Swift is a "front for a covert political agenda," echoing disinformation that has percolated in right-wing circles for months -- and which experts say will likely get worse before the 2024 US election. The Jesse Watters segment warning Swift could be a "Pentagon asset" offered the latest conspiracy theory exploiting the singer-songwriter's fame and her past support for Democrats such as President Joe Biden.





