South Africa's Draft Integrated Resource Plan Criticized for Flaws

South Africa experienced unprecedented electricity shortages in 2023 as ageing coal plants became increasingly prone to breakdowns. The country urgently needs to develop new electricity generation facilities and reduce reliance on coal power. In the first week of 2024, the South African energy minister, Gwede Mantashe, released a proposed roadmap for the future of electricity in South Africa. Unfortunately, the draft Integrated Resource Plan is a major disappointment.

Described by some analysts as “shoddy”, the plan contains, among many flaws, huge errors in costing the different future energy scenarios. Firstly, the plan’s cost estimates aren’t credible. It does not even consider the most inexpensive combination of new, additional electricity – largely wind and photovoltaic solar, with some battery storage. Instead, the plan claims wrongly that gas-intensive scenarios are cheaper. Secondly, the plan says the government must build 6,000MW of new gas-fired power stations by 2030





BusinessTechSA » / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EcoFlow Introduces Portable Fridge with Integrated Ice Maker in South AfricaEcoFlow has released its portable fridge with an integrated ice maker in South Africa. The fridge promises dual zones, dual controls, and a divider, along with a plug-in battery for up to 40 hours of use. It also features an energy-saving Eco mode and can make 18 ice cubes in 12 minutes.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Africa's Tech Startup Scene and Global Interest in Africa's FutureOnly 716 000 of the world’s 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa’s future.

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

Tips for Women Driving Alone at Night in South AfricaEnhance your safety and confidence while driving alone at night in South Africa with these eight tips and tricks.

Source: Channel24 - 🏆 48. / 51 Read more »

South Africa's National Treasury Considers Withdrawing Reserves to Reduce DebtSouth Africa's National Treasury is considering withdrawing a significant portion of contingency reserves held by the central bank to reduce government debt or fund public-sector wages. The Treasury and central bank are close to finalizing the terms of the withdrawal, with discussions focused on establishing best practices and ensuring sufficient buffers remain in place. Details are expected to be finalized by February.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Fixed-Wireless Services to Take Over Cellular and Fibre in South Africa by 2024Fixed-wireless services in unlicensed spectrum are expected to become dominant in South Africa by 2024 due to advances in Wi-Fi technology, the availability of unlicensed wireless spectrum, and the unreliability of cellular and fibre networks. Wireless internet service providers (Wisps) operating in the unlicensed spectrum offer advantages such as immunity to power outages and unrestricted growth.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Types of Roadblocks in South Africa and Your RightsLearn about the two types of roadblocks in South Africa and the rights of individuals when stopped at a roadblock.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »