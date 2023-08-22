Jordan Sends Field Hospital to Gaza Strip Amidst Ongoing Conflict

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein arrives in El Arish, Egypt, to oversee the preparation and dispatch of the special Jordanian field hospital/2 for southern Palestinian officials said a field hospital sent by Jordan entered the Gaza Strip Monday, the first since the war between Israel and the territory's rulers, Hamas, erupted on 7 October.

"The hospital will be established in Khan Yunis to receive the wounded and the sick, under catastrophic conditions which southern hospitals are experiencing, with the influx of hundreds of wounded each day and continued aggressive aerial and artillery strikes," said Mohammed Zaqout, director-general of Gaza hospitals. There are around 30,000 wounded people across Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.The war broke out when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, also mostly civilians, while around 240 were taken hostage, according to Israeli official





