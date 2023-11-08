India Accused of Pitch Switch Ahead of Cricket World Cup Semifinal

India's Virat Kohli in action during the Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on 14 October 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI) When Cricket World Cup host India was accused of pulling off a pitch switch this week, its only response was a resigned shrug. It summed up the state of cricket, and who rules the game at administrative and financial levels.
Accusations swirled this week that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) switched pitches at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai just a day before the Cricket World Cup semifinal between the home nation and New Zealand. Reports suggested that the BCCI opted for a used pitch to aid India’s spinners, instead of a new pitch designated for the match. The tournament falls under the management of the International Cricket Council (ICC) even though it is being hosted in India.published extracts from an email, written by the ICC’s independent pitch consultant Andy Atkinson, questioning the motive for the chang
