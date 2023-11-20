Enlarged dimensions have not impacted on the Jimny's off-road ability, but made amends in some places. South Africa’s market return as a separate entity two years prior, the current fourth iteration Jimny has already amassed sales of 11 090 since its premiere. It, therefore, accounts for 55% of all Jimny sales in South Africa, which, at the end of October, stood at 20 322 if you include the third generation’s 9 232.

Making this even more remarkable was the obvious limitation of the Jimny being a three-door model powered solely by a normally aspirated petrol engine paired to either a manual, or dated by modern standards, automatic gearbox with four ratios. Front seats are height adjustable, but could provide a smidgen more support. Up until then, production had been limited to the Kosai facility in Japan, whose resources had become strained as a result of not being able to meet demand the first all-new Jimny in more than a decade had caused





