Gauteng Government Faces Uncertainty Over Funding Road Infrastructure

The Gauteng government is facing uncertainty over how it will fund the expansion and maintenance of the province's road infrastructure after permanently scrapping the e-tolls system . The government will take over the maintenance and inspection of tolled freeways, bridges, and slopes, which was previously handled by the SA National Roads Agency.
The cost of this function is at least R3 billion a year, which the provincial government will have to fund from its constrained budget.
Gauteng Government E-Tolls System Road Infrastructure Maintenance Funding
