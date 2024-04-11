We reviewed the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and found a solid mid-ranger with fast-charging and great photo-taking. Redmi Note 13 smartphone series in South Africa . The lineup, including the Redmi Note brand’s latest flagship, launched in China at the beginning of the year and is now available locally via Incredible, online at Takealot and on contract through Vodacom.

Not even the chilly air could kill the vibes, as the series including the top-of-the-range Redmi Note 13 Pro+, was ushered in by the beat of house music and the bustle of Johannesburg’s tech-savvy crowd. We reviewed the Note 13 Pro+ 5G in February, ahead of the April launch of the series, and found a solid offering for the mid-range price group. With solid performance and an exceptionally fast-charging battery. Click below to read our full review of the device. Xiaomi SA marketing manager Iris Cao told those gathered that April is the company’s birth month, so it makes perfect sense to launch the device in South Africa this month. The Chinese firm is gearing the new smartphones towards a younger crowd and is hoping the Pro+’s 200MP main camera can sway content creators and photographers. “The Redmi Note 13 series is an amazing update,” Coa told Hypertext, somewhere near the bar, “And is so far the best of our Redmi serie

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Review Mid-Ranger Fast-Charging Photo-Taking Smartphone South Africa

