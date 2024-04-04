Former Bafana Bafana assistant coach speaks out about non-payment of salaries in Tanzania

Former Bafana Bafana assistant coach Thabo Senong has opened up about his time in Tanzania and non-payment of salaries at Singida Fountain Gate . Senong initially left South Africa to work under German coach Ernst Middendorp who resigned to take up the post at struggling DStv Premiership side Cape Town Spurs in November last year. The former Amajita coach was later given the job after Fountain Gate sacked Brazilian manager Ricardo Ferreira.

The embattled club recently parted ways with Senong as well as fitness trainer Kelvin Dlomo. 'The club went through some changes during December last year. There were major transitions with the president of the club moving to another club in the Premier League in Tanzania,' Senong said

Thabo Senong Tanzania Singida Fountain Gate Salaries Football

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Philippe Troussier sacked as Vietnam bossPhilippe Troussier's reign as Vietnam coach is over after barely a year in charge after angry fans turned on the French coach.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Former Bafana Bafana football coach shot at his Centurion homeFormer Bafana Bafana football coach Stanley Tshabalala has been shot and wounded during a burglary at his home in Centurion.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala shot during burglary at homeFormer Bafana Bafana coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala shot during burglary at home

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns Midfielder Teko Modise Shows Off His New ToyFan favourite and former Bafana Bafana midfielder Teko Modise set tounges wagging after posting his latest purchase of an expensive, bright-coloured new Ferrari.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Benni McCarthy for Bafana Bafana, says former playerBenni McCarthy is reportedly on his way out of Manchester United. What's next? A former player of his believes Bafana Bafana needs him.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

DJ Karri Shows Support to Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana Star Lerato ChabanguWell-loved former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lerato Chabangu got recognition from DJ Karri and local fans after falling on hard financial times.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »