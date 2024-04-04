President Ruto Urges African Investors to Utilize AfCFTA Agreement

President William Ruto has appealed to Africa n investors and businesspeople to take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. He pointed out that the AfCFTA eliminates barriers to trade, fosters economic growth and promotes opportunities to share wealth and prosperity in Africa . He raised concerns over the alarmingly low level of intra- Africa n trade, which stands at just 15 per cent, compared to over 70 per cent in the European Union .

Later, President Ruto visited the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat at Africa Trade House in Accra, Ghana. The President asked African entrepreneurs to invest in the continent and unlock the vast untapped resources available in Africa. He noted that Africa has 60 per cent of global renewable energy reserves and 65 per cent of uncultivated arable land, adding that the largest population will be living in Africa by 2050

