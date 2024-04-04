Parliamentarians Question GMO Maize Imports Due to Drought

Parliamentarians on Wednesday questioned if genetically modified organisms ( GMO ) maize imports would be allowed in the country due to the El Nino induced drought in the Southern African region. Addressing the media at the State House, Mnangagwa said over 2,7 million people require food aid. The government policy does not allow any GMO products to be produced locally owing to further studies needed on the food production science involved.

Mashonaland West Youth Quota representative in the House Mutsawashe Ziyambi asked Speaker Jacob Mudenda if the government would allow the importation of genetically modified maize from other nations. "Hon. Speaker, this year the country has experienced climate change-induced drought and in line with that, what is the government's policy with regards to the importation of maize GMOs," Ziyambi sai

