Doubts Grow Over Who Will Benefit From UAE, Zimbabwe Carbon Deal

Carbon credit projects may make profits for a Dubai-based firm, but experts and locals are sceptical about benefits to communities and the climate. Harare - In a landmark development for climate action, the United Arab Emirates' Blue Carbon and the Government of Zimbabwe have joined forces to pioneer forest emission reduction…

United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Global Carbon Investments (GCI) has entered into a US$1.5 billion deal with Zimbabwe's Environment Ministry for climate related ventures that will… Countries that are most vulnerable to climate change--and the associated loss of natural biodiversity--are often those least able to afford investment to strengthen resilience… The government has tightened security over smuggling of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) in a bid to tackle both ozone layer depletion and climate change. ODS include ...

